Romania’s Govt. endorses EUR 450 mln grant scheme for underdeveloped regions

The Romanian government approved on March 28, at the proposal of the Ministry of Finance, a state aid scheme that provides grant financing for investments with a major impact on the Romanian economy, with an individual eligible investment value of over RON 50 million (EUR 10 million).

The total budget of the scheme is RON 2.25 billion (EUR 450 million), News.ro reported.

The financing agreements will be issued until December 31, 2026, and the payment of the state aid will be made in the period 2025-2032.

The new state aid scheme has as its legal basis the European regulatory framework in force until December 31, 2026.

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)