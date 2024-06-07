Romania launches grants scheme for firms seeking Bucharest Exchange listing

The Romanian companies that seek to list their shares at the Bucharest Exchange will be given grants between EUR 70,000 and EUR 300,000 under a project launched by the Ministry of European Investments and Projects (MIPE).

Starting June 7, interested companies can submit applications to obtain the subsidy for listing their shares on the main market of the Bucharest Exchange, while those targeting the secondary market AeRO can get EUR 70,000, Profit.ro reported.

The program financed by the European PNRR plan is valid until May 31, 2025, within the limit of available funds of EUR 38.20 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: BVB website)