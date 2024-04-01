Business

Romania to extend EUR 200 mln grants for recycling factories in May

01 April 2024

The Administration of the Environmental Fund will extend EUR 200 million in grants under the National Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the construction of 26 new recycling factories in the country, Laurenţiu Neculaescu, the president of the institution, confirmed on March 29, quoted by Bursa.ro.

Projects with a minimum eligible value of EUR 0.5 million-8.4 million are accepted.

The intensity of the state aid will range between 35% and 75% depending on the development of the region where it is located.

The requests are expected during May 14-16 and will be evaluated based on criteria including the yield of the investment, the project’s planned turnover, and the maturity of the project.

Manufacturing lines using at least 50% of the raw material generated by the recycling activity will also be eligible for state aid. Projects aimed only at sorting the waste are not eligible.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aliaksei Shaviakou/Dreamstime.com)

