Romania's Govt. warns against excessive wheat exports

Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban said that the Government is ready to ban the export of wheat if needed in order to secure the necessary domestic inventories, after he was informed about 700,000 tonnes being exported in March alone, Profit.ro reported.

The export procedures were reportedly simplified or accelerated in order to allow large amounts of cereals to be shipped.

He said that the Government can’t accept that, out of greed, the grain traders put at risk the local consumers. If needed, the Government can confiscate wheat, Orban warned.

“If necessary, I am determined to prohibit and, if necessary, order requisitions,” said Ludovic Orban.

