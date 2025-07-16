Romanian government reportedly plans staff cuts of up to 40% in prime minister's office and secretariat

The Romanian government is preparing a major restructuring of the prime minister's office and the General Secretariat (SGG), with staffing reductions in some departments expected to reach 30–40%, Profit.ro reported on July 15, citing multiple government sources.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan has reportedly ordered internal competitions for civil servants at the Victoria Palace as part of the restructuring process. Employees who do not meet performance standards during these evaluations may be dismissed, according to sources familiar with the plan.

The reform aims to serve as a model for other ministries to streamline their own staffing structures.

The planned overhaul is reminiscent of the measures implemented in 2009 by former prime minister Emil Boc, who cut the Chancellery staff by 40–50% during the post-financial crisis austerity program. Boc, speaking recently at the National Liberal Party (PNL) Congress, said the country appears to be returning to the kind of "harsh measures" imposed during his mandate.

The process of evaluating staff and reducing positions had initially been launched during Cătălin Predoiu's interim leadership at the start of 2025, with a 10% staff cut initially considered. Under prime minister Bolojan, this has expanded significantly.

"Employees of certain departments have already been notified that they will undergo job competitions," Profit.ro reported, citing government sources. "It is estimated that the staffing scheme must be reduced by 30–40%."

The restructuring effort also targets the SGG, which oversees key institutions, including RA-APPS, Transgaz, and Transelectrica. According to staff at the SGG, Bolojan requested a full review of the department structure shortly after assuming office.

Among the first units considered for elimination is the Corps of Senior Civil Servants, created in 2012 under the Boc government as a reserve for former prefects and dignitaries. The unit currently employs just over 20 people.

Government sources added that restructuring decisions will also be based on workload assessments. Some departments may require increased staffing rather than cuts, depending on their current demands.

