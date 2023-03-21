Romania's Govt. runs out of time in elaborating "special pensions" reform

Romanian minister of labour, Marius Budăi (Social Democrat), failed to bring to the negotiating table the key ministries (of justice, interior and defence) that should collaborate on the elaboration of the reform of the so-called "special pensions" – pensions that are calculated based on formulas other than that involving a recipient's contributions to the social security budget.

Minister Budăi warned that all line ministers have until March 22, at noon, to submit in writing the amendments to the draft law on special pensions.

Moreover, he said that "it is about the time" for the minister of investments and European projects, Marcel Bolos (Liberal), to go to the European Commission with those amendments that will be agreed upon by the ruling coalition on the law on special pensions. "I make myself available to him to accompany him, to go to the European Commission," Budăi said, according to Hotnews.ro.

Romania has to deliver a draft law with the aim of minimising the budgetary impact of such rights as a milestone for the third disbursement under the Resilience Facility (in principle, to be applied for in May-June).

The first meeting of the working group made up of specialists from Social Democratic Party (PSD), Liberal Party (PNL) and ethnic Hungarians' Party (UDMR) was held, in mid-March, when the line ministers were invited to come up with new proposals for the reform of special pensions.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)