Romania’s forex reserves up EUR 570 mln in March

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 35.7 billion at the end of March, about EUR 570 mln more than in February.

At the end of January 2021 (the latest data available), the ratio of the BNR's foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 86.7%, against 88.4% at the end of 2020.

The foreign exchange reserves declined by 5% from the end of January to the end of March, though.

In March, the forex inflows totaled EUR 2.01 bln, standing for the modification of the minimum foreign exchange reserves constituted by credit institutions, replenishment of the accounts of the Ministry of Finance, replenishment of the account of the European Commission, and others. Meanwhile, the outflows were EUR 1.44 bln, representing the modification of the minimum foreign exchange reserves constituted by credit institutions, payments of installments, and interest on account of the public debt denominated in foreign currency and others.

The value of the 103.6 tonnes of monetary gold at the end of March was EUR 4.78 bln.

