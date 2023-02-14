FDI to Romania up a mere 9% YoY to 3.3% of GDP in 2022

The overall net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania increased by 9% YoY to EUR 9.6 bln in 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The FDI accounted for only 3.3% of the year’s GDP (based on the latest official estimates), down from 3.7% in 2021.

Notably, the flow of equity FDI to Romania reversed the sense and turned from EUR 2 bln inflows in 2021 to EUR 390 mln outflows in 2022. This was mainly because of the EUR 883 mln outflows in August when state-controlled company Romgaz took over the 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore perimeter from a foreign-registered subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)