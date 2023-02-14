Macro

FDI to Romania up a mere 9% YoY to 3.3% of GDP in 2022

14 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The overall net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania increased by 9% YoY to EUR 9.6 bln in 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The FDI accounted for only 3.3% of the year’s GDP (based on the latest official estimates), down from 3.7% in 2021.

Notably, the flow of equity FDI to Romania reversed the sense and turned from EUR 2 bln inflows in 2021 to EUR 390 mln outflows in 2022. This was mainly because of the EUR 883 mln outflows in August when state-controlled company Romgaz took over the 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore perimeter from a foreign-registered subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Macro

FDI to Romania up a mere 9% YoY to 3.3% of GDP in 2022

14 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The overall net inflows of foreign direct investments (FDI) to Romania increased by 9% YoY to EUR 9.6 bln in 2022, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The FDI accounted for only 3.3% of the year’s GDP (based on the latest official estimates), down from 3.7% in 2021.

Notably, the flow of equity FDI to Romania reversed the sense and turned from EUR 2 bln inflows in 2021 to EUR 390 mln outflows in 2022. This was mainly because of the EUR 883 mln outflows in August when state-controlled company Romgaz took over the 50% stake in Neptun Deep offshore perimeter from a foreign-registered subsidiary of ExxonMobil.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 February 2023
Entertainment
Theodor Andrei represents Romania at Eurovision 2023
09 February 2023
Cinema
The set of Netflix’s Wednesday, the latest addition to Bucharest’s tourist circuit
06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties