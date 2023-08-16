Romania takes first place at International Geography Olympiad in Indonesia

Romanian students ended the International Geography Olympiad in Bandung, Indonesia, with excellent results, managing to secure first place in the competition’s country ranking for Romania. According to the Ministry of Education, they won a total of four medals, namely three gold and one silver.

“First place for Romania in the country ranking at the International Geography Olympiad held between August 8 and 14 in Bandung, Indonesia,” the Romanian Ministry of Education said on Facebook.

Gold medals were won by Brădățeanu Radu Andrei from the Sf. Sava National College in Bucharest, Hanganu Daniel Nicolae from the Iași National College, and Preda David Ștefan from Unirea National College in Focșani.

Meanwhile, Olariu Tudor Sebastian, a student at the Costache Negruzzi National College in Iași, claimed the silver medal.

Romania also took first place in the country ranking at this year’s European Geography Olympiad.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)