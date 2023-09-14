Romania takes first place at European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Romania has taken first place in the medal standings at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics, as announced by the Romanian Ministry of Education.

The award ceremony for the seventh edition of the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics took place on Wednesday in Kutaisi, Georgia.

A total of 96 competitors from 24 countries participated in the Olympiad, and Romania took the top spot in the medal standings. It remains the only country that has managed to win a gold medal in each of the previous seven editions, as emphasized by the Ministry of Education cited by Agerpres.

The Romanian team secured one gold medal and three silver medals: Iorgulescu Andrei Paul, International Theoretical Informatics High School, Bucharest (gold medal); Neacşu Matei, International Theoretical Informatics High School, Bucharest (silver medal); Petrean Roland, "Simion Bărnuţiu" Primary School, Zalău (silver medal); Mureşan Luca Valentin, "Mihai Eminescu" National College, Satu Mare (silver medal).

The Romanian students were coordinated by representatives of the Society for Excellence and Performance in Informatics, who handled the selection and training of the representative teams.

