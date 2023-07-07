Romania plans to open F-16 training centre to accept Ukrainian pilots

The members of the Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) discussed on July 6 the creation in Romania of a pilot training facility for operating F-16 aircraft, according to an official release quoted by G4media.ro.

Romanian pilots operating F-16 aircraft will be trained here, and the facility will later be opened to the participation of pilots from NATO allies and partners, including Ukraine.

Together with other allies and the company that designs this fighter aircraft, a regional hub for training pilots flying on these planes will be created in Romania.

In June, Politico reported that several Western countries are reportedly looking at Romania to serve as a training ground for Ukrainian pilots flying F-16 fighter jets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu/Dreamstime.com)