Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Mon, 12/13/2021 - 09:34
Politics

Romania buys another 32 F-16 fighters for EUR 454 mln from Norway

13 December 2021
Romania’s Ministry of Defence (MApN) has asked the lawmakers to endorse a deal by which the country will pay EUR 354 mln for purchasing from Norway 32 F-16 fighters, G4media.ro reported. It will upgrade them at Romanian company Aerostar Bacau, with equipment and logistics services from the US, for another EUR 100 mln.

The fighters are 40-year old but, according to the minister of defence Vasile Dincu, “can be used for at least another ten years”.

The configuration of Norwegian F-16 aircraft is M6.5.2, which the MApN claims are superior to that of the F-16 fleet Romania previously purchased from Portugal.

Romania already has a squadron of 17 F-16 aircraft, bought in two instalments, from Portugal. They were also upgraded before entering service. The first tranche, of twelve aircraft, cost Romania EUR 628 mln, including staff training.

(Photo source: Evolution1088/Dreamstime.com)

1

