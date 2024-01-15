Macro

Romania’s external debt up 13.9% ytd to EUR 164 mln at end-Nov

15 January 2024

Romania's total external debt (public and private) increased in the first eleven months of 2023 by EUR 20 billion (+13.9% ytd), reaching a total of EUR 164 billion, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Out of the total amount, the external debt of the public administration reached EUR 73 billion, 28% more compared to December 2022, Ziarul Financiar reported.

According to BNR, the evolution of the stock of debt securities issued by the Public Administration includes the influence of the increase in the prices of government securities, amounting to EUR 2.9 billion.

Of the total volume, the external debt is EUR 118.9 billion, and intra-group loans represent EUR 45 billion.

The long-term external debt amounted to EUR 116 billion (71.3% of the total external debt), 18.6% more compared to December 31, 2022. In parallel, short-term foreign debt increased by 3.9% to EUR 47 billion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

