Romania extends capping of basic food goods by three months, adds more items

Rice, traditional cake cozonac, tomato broth, sour cream, margarine, yeast and minced meat are the new products that will have a capped markup added by producers, distribution firms and retailers, according to the emergency ordinance approved by the government of Romania, by which the constraints are extended, for another 3 months until the end of the year.

At the same time, by the new ordinance, the markup for imported food products (edible oil, sugar, flour, lard, pork, chicken and beef) sold directly in retail stores is capped (at 5%).

"The government cannot accept the speculative practice of some, who import cheaply and sell expensively, taking advantage of the fact that such [basic food] products are needed on a daily basis by households", stressed prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, quoted by Profit.ro.

