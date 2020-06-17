Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:46
Social
Health minister: Romania joined the European system for the COVID-19 vaccine
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Nelu Tataru announced on Tuesday, June 16, that Romania has joined the European system for the vaccine against the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and that talks will continue on Wednesday with the representative of the company that will produce the vaccine.

"Today (e.n. Tuesday) we signed up, we had the discussions, tomorrow we will also have talks with the representative for Eastern Europe of the company that makes this vaccine. As you know, we made a donation in this regard a month ago, at the level of the European community; we are where any scientific approach for this pandemic is," Tataru said at local news channel Digi24.

He said that the distribution of vaccines will be done based on the number of people in each country, but that Romania must be among the applicants.

Regarding a possible vaccine developed by the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest, the health minister said that "we cannot talk about a vaccine yet, we do not have a stabilized virus, we do not have a harvest, it is being studied." He added: "We are aware of what is happening worldwide, related to a more advanced phase of this vaccine. We want to be there, we want to have priority, and we want to have access to all the treatment that helps cure COVID-19 infection."

At the end of May, Timisoara-based OncoGen, the Romanian institute working on a vaccine against COVID-19, announced a partnership with the state-owned Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest to continue developing the vaccine. The two institutes have won a RON 3.5 million (EUR 720,000) grant from the Ministry of Education and Research to continue their work.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 06/17/2020 - 10:46
Social
Health minister: Romania joined the European system for the COVID-19 vaccine
17 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Health minister Nelu Tataru announced on Tuesday, June 16, that Romania has joined the European system for the vaccine against the new coronavirus (COVID-19), and that talks will continue on Wednesday with the representative of the company that will produce the vaccine.

"Today (e.n. Tuesday) we signed up, we had the discussions, tomorrow we will also have talks with the representative for Eastern Europe of the company that makes this vaccine. As you know, we made a donation in this regard a month ago, at the level of the European community; we are where any scientific approach for this pandemic is," Tataru said at local news channel Digi24.

He said that the distribution of vaccines will be done based on the number of people in each country, but that Romania must be among the applicants.

Regarding a possible vaccine developed by the Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest, the health minister said that "we cannot talk about a vaccine yet, we do not have a stabilized virus, we do not have a harvest, it is being studied." He added: "We are aware of what is happening worldwide, related to a more advanced phase of this vaccine. We want to be there, we want to have priority, and we want to have access to all the treatment that helps cure COVID-19 infection."

At the end of May, Timisoara-based OncoGen, the Romanian institute working on a vaccine against COVID-19, announced a partnership with the state-owned Cantacuzino Institute in Bucharest to continue developing the vaccine. The two institutes have won a RON 3.5 million (EUR 720,000) grant from the Ministry of Education and Research to continue their work.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO
15 June 2020
Justice
Romanians plead guilty for running cyber fraud scheme in the U.S.
17 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Theater in times of confinement: How a play about the Romanian Revolution of 1989 turned into Zoom production in U.S.
10 June 2020
Business
Analysis: Household income & spending, double on paper in five years. What's the reality behind the numbers in Romania?