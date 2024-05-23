Romania becomes European Junior Champion in rhythmic gymnastics

Romania won the title of European Junior Champion in rhythmic gymnastics in the team event held on Wednesday, May 22, in Budapest. This is the first ever Junior Team Gold medal for Romania.

Romanian athletes Amalia Lică and Lisa Garac scored a total of 125.100 points, surpassing Israel (Meital Maayan Sumkin, Alona Tal Franco) with 123.750 points and Azerbaijan (Şams Agahuseinova, Ilaha Bahadirova, Fidan Gurbanli, Govhar Ibrahimova) with its 117.400 points in the final ranking, according to Agerpres.

Romania will be represented in all apparatus finals at the European Junior Championships. Lică qualified for the finals in the hoop (with the highest qualification score of 32.650 points), clubs (with the second-highest score of 31.000), and ribbon (second-highest score of 31.700), while Garac qualified for the ball final (fourth-highest score of 29.750).

Romanian athlete Sabrina Maneca Voinea won the silver medal in the beam final on Saturday at the Women's Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Rimini, Italy, with a score of 14.166 points.

(Photo source: European Gymnastics on Facebook)