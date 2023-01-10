Romania borrows EUR 260 mln from EIB to repair roads and hospitals

Romania’s Ministry of Finance signed three financing contracts with the European Investment Bank (EIB), with a total value of over EUR 260 mln, for the modernization of roads and the redevelopment and expansion of hospitals.

Out of this, EUR 50 mln will finance a EUR 100 mln project, to be completed by 2027, aimed at consolidating road safety, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Also, the EIB will lend over EUR 210 mln for the rehabilitation, expansion, consolidation, modernization and equipment of 26 hospitals by the end of 2025.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)