Romania's e-commerce market may become the second-largest in CEE

28 February 2024

The value of Romania’s e-commerce market (products and services ordered online) will rise by around 16% to EUR 11.5 billion in 2024, up from EUR 9.8 billion in 2023, according to Profit.ro quoting projections sketched by McKinsey and Statista.

The segment of services would surge by some 30%.

Last year, the local e-commerce market stood at EUR 9.8 billion, of which some 65% represented products/goods and the rest of 35% services.

In 2023, Romania ranked third in e-commerce in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), after Poland (with a market estimated at USD 27.8 billion in 2023) and the Czech Republic (USD 13 billion), but well before Hungary and Bulgaria (USD 6 billion each).

(Photo source: Nitsuki/Dreamstime.com)

The value of Romania’s e-commerce market (products and services ordered online) will rise by around 16% to EUR 11.5 billion in 2024, up from EUR 9.8 billion in 2023, according to Profit.ro quoting projections sketched by McKinsey and Statista.

The segment of services would surge by some 30%.

Last year, the local e-commerce market stood at EUR 9.8 billion, of which some 65% represented products/goods and the rest of 35% services.

In 2023, Romania ranked third in e-commerce in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), after Poland (with a market estimated at USD 27.8 billion in 2023) and the Czech Republic (USD 13 billion), but well before Hungary and Bulgaria (USD 6 billion each).

(Photo source: Nitsuki/Dreamstime.com)

