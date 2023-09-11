Romania submits to EC amendments to Recovery and Resilience Facility, REPowerEU plan

Romania submitted to the European Commission (EC) a request to amend its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and to add a new chapter on REPowerEU, the EC confirmed on September 8.

The amendments to the plan proposed by Romania foresee the elimination of four investments from the initial plan and the modification of approximately 70 measures.

Romania's request to amend its PNRR is based on the need to take into account the high inflation recorded in 2022, the supply chain disruptions and the downward revision of its grant allocation through the Resilience Facility from EUR 14.2 billion to EUR 12.1 billion. This revision is part of the June 2022 update of the Resilience Facility grant allocation and reflects Romania's comparatively better economic performance in 2020 and 2021 compared to initial forecasts.

REPowerEU plan aims to strengthen the strategic autonomy of the Union by diversifying the energy supply and by increasing the independence and of the EU's security of energy supply.

(Photo source: Paulgrecaud/Dreamstime.com)