Macro

Romania submits to EC amendments to Recovery and Resilience Facility, REPowerEU plan

11 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania submitted to the European Commission (EC) a request to amend its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and to add a new chapter on REPowerEU, the EC confirmed on September 8.

The amendments to the plan proposed by Romania foresee the elimination of four investments from the initial plan and the modification of approximately 70 measures.

Romania's request to amend its PNRR is based on the need to take into account the high inflation recorded in 2022, the supply chain disruptions and the downward revision of its grant allocation through the Resilience Facility from EUR 14.2 billion to EUR 12.1 billion. This revision is part of the June 2022 update of the Resilience Facility grant allocation and reflects Romania's comparatively better economic performance in 2020 and 2021 compared to initial forecasts.

REPowerEU plan aims to strengthen the strategic autonomy of the Union by diversifying the energy supply and by increasing the independence and of the EU's security of energy supply. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Paulgrecaud/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania submits to EC amendments to Recovery and Resilience Facility, REPowerEU plan

11 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania submitted to the European Commission (EC) a request to amend its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and to add a new chapter on REPowerEU, the EC confirmed on September 8.

The amendments to the plan proposed by Romania foresee the elimination of four investments from the initial plan and the modification of approximately 70 measures.

Romania's request to amend its PNRR is based on the need to take into account the high inflation recorded in 2022, the supply chain disruptions and the downward revision of its grant allocation through the Resilience Facility from EUR 14.2 billion to EUR 12.1 billion. This revision is part of the June 2022 update of the Resilience Facility grant allocation and reflects Romania's comparatively better economic performance in 2020 and 2021 compared to initial forecasts.

REPowerEU plan aims to strengthen the strategic autonomy of the Union by diversifying the energy supply and by increasing the independence and of the EU's security of energy supply. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Paulgrecaud/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria
17 August 2023
Analyses
Top 100 biggest companies in Romania by turnover
14 August 2023
Macro
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest