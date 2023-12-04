Moderate earthquake of magnitude 4.8 shakes Romania

On December 4, at 00:05:48, Romania time, a moderate earthquake with Richter local magnitude (ML) 4.8 occurred in the Vrancea seismic region at a depth of 140 km. A replica was felt some 37 minutes later and had a magnitude of ML 3.2, Digi24 reported.

The earthquake occurred 53km west of Focsani, 59km north-west of Buzau, 61km south-east of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 70km east of Brasov, 85km north-east of Ploiesti, according to the National Institute for Earth Physics INFP data.

The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest.

