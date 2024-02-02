Romania’s drug market rises by 16% y/y to EUR 6.1 bln in 2023

Romania’s drug market measured at the level of distribution prices increased by 16% y/y to a total value of RON 29.96 billion (EUR 6.1 billion) in 2023, whereas it increased by 2.4% in volume terms to a total of 722 million boxes, according to a report of the consulting company Cegedim.

Out of this, the prescription drugs (Rx) sold by pharmacies were RON 18.21 billion (+20.5% y/y), non-prescription products sold by pharmacies totalled RON 7.49 billion (+10.6% y/y), and the hospital segment reached RON 4.26 billion (+9.4% y/y), Ziarul Financiar reported.

The ranking of companies active on the local market is led by Sanofi with RON 1.408 billion in sales, followed closely by Sun Pharma (including Terapia) with RON 1.406 billion, and Novartis (including Sandoz) with RON 1.37 billion.

