Romania defers domestic appliance scrappage scheme for cybersecurity vulnerabilities

16 December 2020
The Romanian authorities halted and deferred this year's edition of the domestic appliance scrappage scheme just minutes after opening the registration. The program's managers cited "cybersecurity vulnerabilities."

Environment minister Mircea Fechet fired the head of the subordinated body that manages the program - the Environment Fund Administration (AFM) - Dan-Catalin Vatamanu.

The Government earmarked a EUR 40 million budget for this edition of the domestic appliance scrapping program.

"Due to the general context of cybersecurity instability, suspicions regarding the computer security of the application process and previous attempts to defraud the registration process, by cloning information specific to the official program, the Environment Fund Administration announces the postponement of the registration session for individuals until a date to be communicated later, in order to implement additional safety measures. We apologize for the malfunctions, and we assure that the AFM will take the necessary diligence for carrying on the program in good conditions," AFM said in a press release, quoted by Economica.net.

Official data shows that a total of 49,118 applications for 89,193 vouchers were approved last year, and more than 60,000 pieces of equipment were taken out of service and replaced with energy-efficient ones.

(Photo source: Serghei Starus/Dreamstime.com)

