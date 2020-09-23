Romanian Govt. ready to pay EUR 8.25 mln to those willing to replace old home appliances

Romania's environment minister Costel Alexe announced a budget of RON 40 million (EUR 8.25 mln) for those willing to replace old, energy-consuming home appliances with greener ones.

The budget may be supplemented depending on the demand, Alexe said, Economica.net reported. The initial budget should serve 100,000 recipients.

The new program finances the purchase of seven types of electrical and household appliances.

Vouchers worth RON 400 (EUR 82.5) will be granted for dishwashers, air conditioners, including portable ones, refrigerators, televisions, and tumble dryers. RON 300 (EUR 62) vouchers will be given for washing machines, while those who buy vacuum cleaners will receive RON 200 (EUR 40).

The vouchers will be electronic, and those who wish to get them will be able to register online and receive a registration number to present to the sellers accredited in the program. When buying a new product, a similar one must be handed over.

The guide will be in consultation for 30 days, during which time the big retailers will enroll in the program.

