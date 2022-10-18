Politics

Romania's defence minister Dincu keeps his seat, dismissal turns uncertain

18 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă discussed on October 17 with the minister of defence Vasile Dincu, and one of the topics addressed was the "calibration of public communication" at the level of the Ministry of Defence (MApN) in a governmental context," said Government's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru, Hotnews.ro reported.

It is a more moderate statement compared to the harsh criticism expressed last week by PM Ciuca as regards controversial statements of minister Vasile Dincu regarding Ukraine.

But minister Dincu remains under fierce fire from the opposition, and the situation can generate tensions between the two members of the ruling coalition: the prime minister's Liberal Party and the Social Democrats who back minister Dincu.

As regards his controversial statements, minister Dincu claimed that he was provoked, through questioning, by representatives of the opposition party USR. His comments suggested that the sole way to stop the war in Ukraine is a negotiation with Russia conducted by international partners on behalf of Ukraine - statements that prompted fractions from Kyiv.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Romania's defence minister Dincu keeps his seat, dismissal turns uncertain

18 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă discussed on October 17 with the minister of defence Vasile Dincu, and one of the topics addressed was the "calibration of public communication" at the level of the Ministry of Defence (MApN) in a governmental context," said Government's spokesperson Dan Cărbunaru, Hotnews.ro reported.

It is a more moderate statement compared to the harsh criticism expressed last week by PM Ciuca as regards controversial statements of minister Vasile Dincu regarding Ukraine.

But minister Dincu remains under fierce fire from the opposition, and the situation can generate tensions between the two members of the ruling coalition: the prime minister's Liberal Party and the Social Democrats who back minister Dincu.

As regards his controversial statements, minister Dincu claimed that he was provoked, through questioning, by representatives of the opposition party USR. His comments suggested that the sole way to stop the war in Ukraine is a negotiation with Russia conducted by international partners on behalf of Ukraine - statements that prompted fractions from Kyiv.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen
05 October 2022
Tech
Bucharest listed among the 25 best cities for digital nomads
05 October 2022
Music
Legendary band Depeche Mode will return to Bucharest next summer
28 September 2022
RI +
On the tennis court with Patrick Ciorcilă, the man behind Transylvania Open: "Quick reactions and backup plans are essential in any business"