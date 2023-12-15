Macro

Romania’s CA gap shrinks by 20% y/y in January-October

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania posted a current account (CA) deficit of EUR 18.3 billion in January-October 2023, 20% smaller compared to EUR 22.9 billion in the same period of 2022, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The deficit in international trade with goods diminished by EUR 3.4 billion, and the surplus of the trade with services increased by EUR 1.16 billion.

At the same time, the balance of primary incomes recorded a smaller deficit (-EUR 61 million), and the balance of secondary incomes recorded a smaller surplus (-EUR 66 million). 

The trade with goods remains the main cause of the wide CA gap, with a negative balance of EUR 23 billion, while Romania posted EUR 11.5 billion in the trade with services, reflected mainly by the experts in the sectors of transportation services (EUR 5 .1 billion surplus), followed by IT&C services (EUR 4.9 billion surplus). 

Foreign direct investments totalled EUR 6.14 billion in January-October 2023, compared to EUR 9.52 billion in the same period of 2022. Out of the total, the equity investments (including the estimated net reinvested profit) totalled a net value of EUR 6.07 billion, and the intragroup loans recorded a net value of EUR 70 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s CA gap shrinks by 20% y/y in January-October

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania posted a current account (CA) deficit of EUR 18.3 billion in January-October 2023, 20% smaller compared to EUR 22.9 billion in the same period of 2022, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) announced.

The deficit in international trade with goods diminished by EUR 3.4 billion, and the surplus of the trade with services increased by EUR 1.16 billion.

At the same time, the balance of primary incomes recorded a smaller deficit (-EUR 61 million), and the balance of secondary incomes recorded a smaller surplus (-EUR 66 million). 

The trade with goods remains the main cause of the wide CA gap, with a negative balance of EUR 23 billion, while Romania posted EUR 11.5 billion in the trade with services, reflected mainly by the experts in the sectors of transportation services (EUR 5 .1 billion surplus), followed by IT&C services (EUR 4.9 billion surplus). 

Foreign direct investments totalled EUR 6.14 billion in January-October 2023, compared to EUR 9.52 billion in the same period of 2022. Out of the total, the equity investments (including the estimated net reinvested profit) totalled a net value of EUR 6.07 billion, and the intragroup loans recorded a net value of EUR 70 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nuthawut Somsuk/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm