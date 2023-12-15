Macro

Romania’s Fiscal Council says public deficit will “very likely” increase significantly in 2024

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Emphasizing that the potential revenues generated by digitalization and lower tax evasion can not be included as certain resources in the budget planning, Romania’s Fiscal Council (CF) on December 14 concluded that the public gap “will very likely exceed significantly in 2024 the [5.9%-of-GDP] deficit of 2023.” 

The Fiscal Council expressed this opinion based on the first draft of the 2024 budget planning submitted by the government on December 9. Subsequent amendments, which are multiple, were not accounted for, the FC said. 

The Fiscal Council also objected to the structure of the planned fiscal consolidation during 2025-2027, namely to its reliance on adjustments on the expenditure side. The Council again stressed that the revenues side should be consolidated as well, arguing that the reforms pledged by Romania under the Resilience Facility plan are designed to positively affect revenues.

During the night of December 14 to December 15, the government of Romania was discussing the budget planning for 2024 with no predictable outcome. 

The Economic and Social Council (CES) had issued during the day a negative opinion, and many categories of employees or industries objected to the Budget Law after learning that the funds promised to their sectors(such as education) were not included in the latest available draft.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s Fiscal Council says public deficit will “very likely” increase significantly in 2024

15 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Emphasizing that the potential revenues generated by digitalization and lower tax evasion can not be included as certain resources in the budget planning, Romania’s Fiscal Council (CF) on December 14 concluded that the public gap “will very likely exceed significantly in 2024 the [5.9%-of-GDP] deficit of 2023.” 

The Fiscal Council expressed this opinion based on the first draft of the 2024 budget planning submitted by the government on December 9. Subsequent amendments, which are multiple, were not accounted for, the FC said. 

The Fiscal Council also objected to the structure of the planned fiscal consolidation during 2025-2027, namely to its reliance on adjustments on the expenditure side. The Council again stressed that the revenues side should be consolidated as well, arguing that the reforms pledged by Romania under the Resilience Facility plan are designed to positively affect revenues.

During the night of December 14 to December 15, the government of Romania was discussing the budget planning for 2024 with no predictable outcome. 

The Economic and Social Council (CES) had issued during the day a negative opinion, and many categories of employees or industries objected to the Budget Law after learning that the funds promised to their sectors(such as education) were not included in the latest available draft.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm