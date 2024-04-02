Healthcare

Romania still has 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines expired or close to

02 April 2024

Romania's minister of health, Alexandru Rafila, announced on April 1 that about 7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been destroyed or will be destroyed in the next period, and 3 million doses are still in storage [waiting to expire], Hotnews.ro reported. 

Out of 94 million doses contracted under the EC-negotiated contract, Romania imported only 35 million, according to Europa Libera. Pfizer insists Romania should still buy another 45 million, according to the contract allegedly negotiated by the EC president Ursula von der Leyen under an arrangement currently investigated by EPPO.

Regarding the lawsuit filed by Pfizer for the vaccines that Romania refused to buy, Rafila said Romanian authorities hope to settle with the producer that reportedly asks for EUR 500 million.

In the meantime, in Brussels, EPPO took over the investigations related to the allegedly fraudulent involvement of EC president Ursula von der Leyen in the negotiation with Pfizer, Politico announced.

Top European prosecutors are investigating allegations of criminal wrongdoing in connection with vaccine negotiations between European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the CEO of Pfizer, according to a spokesperson from the Liège prosecutor's office.

The original complaint that triggered the investigations centered around an alleged exchange of text messages between von der Leyen and Pfizer boss Albert Bourla in the run-up to the EU's biggest vaccine deal at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, in an affair dubbed "Pfizergate."

The Commission has so far refused to reveal the content of the text messages or even confirm their existence.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

