New study places Romania 10th among countries with least expensive freelancers

New research conducted by invoicing software company Bookipi has ranked the countries with the least expensive freelancers, and Romania is in the top 10. Colombia has the least expensive freelancers, while Australia is at the other end of the ranking.

The study used the freelancing platform Upwork to find how much freelancers in 40 different countries charge on average per job. They looked at several popular services, including logo design, video editing, and data entry. For each service in each country, the starting and end prices were collected, and an average price overall was calculated.

Romania was ranked 10th in the Bookipi study with an average price of USD 113.21 per freelancing job. In comparison, in Colombia, the country with the least expensive freelancers, the cost is USD 72.13. In neighboring Bulgaria, ranked 15th, the price is higher - USD 148.12.

In order, the top 10 countries with the least expensive freelancers are Colombia (USD 72.13), Brazil (USD 79.81), Argentina (USD 80.84), Jamaica (USD 88.63), Venezuela (USD 93.41), Germany (USD 102.35), Philippines (USD 106.70), Sri Lanka (USD 107.00), Kenya (USD 111.99), and Romania (USD 113.21).

At the other end of the ranking, Australia has the most expensive freelancers, costing an average of USD 594.56 per job. India follows as the second most expensive, with an average rate of USD 501.00 per freelancing job, while Morocco ranked third with USD 402.03.

(Photo source: Belyjmishka/Dreamstime.com)