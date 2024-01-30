Romania seals EUR 154 mln contract for 16 Alstom Traxx locomotives

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) signed on January 29 the contract for the purchase of 16 electric locomotives from Alstom for a price of EUR 154 million (plus VAT), including maintenance services for 20 years.

The contract allows for extending the maintenance period for another 20 years without competitive procedure.

The four-axle electric locomotive Traxx 3 MS can reach 200 km/h and will be able to haul up to 16 passenger carriages, being used for freight and passengers as well. They will be equipped with the Alstom ERTMS system on board, Hotnews.ro reported.

The first locomotive will be delivered within 24 months from the signing of the contract.

The routes served by the new locomotives were already outlined by ARF: Dej-Brașov-Bucharest-Constanța; Timișoara-Arad-Brașov-Bucharest-Constanța; Timișoara-Cluj-Napoca-Iași; and Iași/Suceava-Bucharest-Constanța.

(Photo source: Facebook/ARF)