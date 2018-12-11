Romania has lowest rate of continuing education among EU countries

The share of working-age adults aged 15-64 who take part in formal or non-formal education, or training programs, has increased over the past decade in the European Union from 35.2 % in 2007 to 45.1% in 2016, but Romania ranks last among the EU countries with a participation rate of only 7% in 2016, according to data released Monday by Eurostat.

In 2016, the highest participation rate in education or training programs was recorded in the Netherlands (64.1%) and Sweden (63.8%). In Austria, Hungary, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Germany, the participation rate in education or training programs ranged between 50% and 60%.

The lowest participation rates in education or training programs were recorded in Bulgaria (24.6%), Greece (16.7%) and Romania (7%).

Adults mainly participate in non-formal education programs, such as work-related vocational training courses, most of them, as well as general culture or life skills courses organized outside the formal education.

At EU level, 42.6% of adults took part in non-formal training programs in 2016, compared with 5.8% of adults who attended formal vocational education programs. In Romania, 5.6% of adults took part in non-formal vocational training programs in 2016 compared to 1.7% of adults who attended formal training programs.

Romanian households spend 2.1% of their budget for education, third-largest share in EU

