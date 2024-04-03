Romania to give EUR 150 mln grants for manufacturing of construction materials

The investors planning to develop construction materials production facilities are invited to apply for state grants of up to EUR 50 million per project from April 8 to May 8 under the ConstructPlus scheme operated by the Government of Romania under the emergency ordinance OUG 68/2023.

The scheme, which was repeatedly deferred, is aimed at large-sized projects above EUR 40 million, which get a higher score under the selection procedure.

The grant can cover up to 75% in urban areas and 85% in rural areas but not more than EUR 50 million, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The scheme may thus end up financing only three or four projects.

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)