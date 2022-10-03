Romania close to launching EUR 174 mln auction for 12 H2-powered trains

The Romanian Railway Authority (AFR) submitted to the electronic auctioning system SICAP the documents for the public procurement of H2-powered trains. The procedure will be launched once the documents are checked.

The auction for 12 H2-powered trains will also be published on the European auctioning system TED.

AFR will purchase, along with the trains, maintenance services for 30 years and the supply of H2 over a period of 30 years, Economica.net reported.

The value of the contract is estimated at EUR 174 mln (including VAT), including EUR 517 mln for maintenance services and EUR 467 mln - for the H2 supplies, including the charging stations.

The estimated price of an H2-powered train is EUR 14.5 mln. The cost of the maintenance services, calculated as the average of the quotations from bidders, is worth EUR 4.66/km, while the price for the hydrogen supply is EUR 2.95/km per train.

