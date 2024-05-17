Romania’s CFR Călători announces start date for summer transport program to the Black Sea

CFR Călători, the state railway operator in Romania, announced that starting from June 14/15, the summer transport program "Trains of the Sun" will begin. The program will provide daily direct connections from all over the country to the resorts on the Black Sea and the Danube Delta.

For three months, there will be 30 direct trains running (15 outbound/15 return, including branch lines), of which 14 trains (7 outbound/7 return) have the seaside resort Mangalia as their destination/departure point.

Additionally, 36 trains (18 outbound/18 return) will ensure the connection between the capital and the coast: 15 pairs from Bucharest North (of which 9 pairs also pass through Bucharest Băneasa), 2 pairs only from Bucharest Băneasa, and one pair from Bucharest Obor.

The program will make it so tourists will be able to travel either with direct trains from Arad, Deva, Timișoara Nord, Reșița Nord, Oradea, Satu Mare, Baia Mare, Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mureș, Brașov, Suceava, Iași, Galați, and Buzău. If direct routes are not available, the program will ensure a connection from Bucharest North station through trains that run at regular intervals (every 1-2 hours) on the Bucharest North - Constanța route and back.

For travel to the Danube Delta, starting June 15, the IR 1981/ R 8653 and R 8656/ IR 1982 trains will provide a daily direct connection to Bucharest North - Tulcea city and back throughout the season. Also, in Medgidia, there will be a daily connection to Tulcea and back with trains from the capital or Constanța.

According to the CFR press release, the travel time on the Bucharest-Constanța route is, on average, about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

All summer InterRegio trains are equipped with air-conditioned class carriages, fitted with electrical outlets for charging laptops or mobile phones, ecological toilets, semi-automatic access, and intermediate doors. Most of the carriages have been modernized in the last 14 years. Additionally, long-distance trains include sleeping cars.

Tickets can be purchased up to 30 days in advance, either online from Cfrcalatori.ro, from the mobile application “CFR Călători train schedule and online tickets” (available on Google Play, App Store, and Huawei AppGallery), from ticket vending machines in stations or from ticket offices in stations, CFR Călători travel agencies, and authorized distributors (travel agencies).

(Photo source: Jerome CID | Dreamstime.com)