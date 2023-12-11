Transport

Romania’s automobile production shrinks by 3.6% y/y in Jan-Sept vs 14% rise in Europe

11 December 2023

Romania is the only major car manufacturer in the European Union where production decreased in the first nine months of the year, according to the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

In the first three quarters of 2023, the EU manufactured more than 9 million automobiles, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Economedia.ro reported. This increase is attributed to the gradual easing of supply chain challenges, allowing production volumes to improve.

Among the 10 largest car manufacturers in the EU, only Romania registered a decrease (-3.6%).

Thus, production in Romania was 368,210 cars in the first nine months of 2023, down slightly from 381,971 vehicles in January-September 2022.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Romania is the only major car manufacturer in the European Union where production decreased in the first nine months of the year, according to the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA).

In the first three quarters of 2023, the EU manufactured more than 9 million automobiles, marking a 14% increase compared to the same period in 2022, Economedia.ro reported. This increase is attributed to the gradual easing of supply chain challenges, allowing production volumes to improve.

Among the 10 largest car manufacturers in the EU, only Romania registered a decrease (-3.6%).

Thus, production in Romania was 368,210 cars in the first nine months of 2023, down slightly from 381,971 vehicles in January-September 2022.

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

