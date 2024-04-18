Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead

The Government of Romania on April 17 deferred a decision in the shareholders meeting at Nuclearelectrica on the continuation of the small modular reactors (SMR) project developed in Doicesti, saying that it supports the project but needs “a calibrated and integrated vision of the project.”

The shareholders of Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), one of the two equal partners in Romania’s SMR project besides Nova Power and Gas, controlled by the state (82%), met on April 17 to endorse, among others, a “decision on the continuation of the Small Modular Reactors (SMR) project, based on the pre-feasibility study documentation (rev 1.1), prepared in accordance with the requirements of Government Decision GD 907/2016 on the stages and framework content of the technical-economic documentation related to the objectives of investments financed from public funds.”

After Nuclearelectrica announced the result of the vote, the Ministry of Energy explained the reasons for deferring the decision and stressed that it still “actively supports” the project.

″Romania has the chance to be a leader in the European and global civil nuclear sector, including through the new technologies of small modular reactors (the Doicesti project) and generation IV reactors (the ALFRED project). The Ministry of Energy will continue to actively support this effort," the ministry said, quoted by Profit.ro.

Romania, through the project company RoPower, founded by Nuclearelectrica and Nova Power & Gas (part of the E-Infra Group), is the first country in Europe and the second in the world after the United States to take the first steps toward the implementation of NuScale’s SMR technology with a six-module plant and an installed capacity of 462 MWe within this decade.

Following a comprehensive evaluation, the Romanian National Commission for Nuclear Activities Control (CNCAN) issued the official approval letter in August 2023 as confirmation of the LBD conformity with the national regulatory requirements.

Korea’s DS Private Equity (DSPE), part of Korea’s DS group, will join as a financial investor the Romanian project company RoPower, formed at this moment by state-controlled Nuclearelectrica and private company Nova Gas and Power (the owner of the location), which is developing the Small Modular Reactors (SMR) program with the technology provided by the US NuScale.

(Photo source: Nuclearelectrica.ro)