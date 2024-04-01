Romanian Cultural Institute participates in Brussels book fair this week

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced that it would participate with its own stand at the Foire du livre de Bruxelles/Brussels International Book Fair, which will be happening this week at the Tour & Taxis Center. The 2024 event is scheduled for April 4-7.

Organized under the slogan La Roumanie - pays des contes et des rencontres/ Romania - the land of stories and encounters, the country's presence at the fair "celebrates cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue," ICR said.

The graphics of the ICR stand started with the illustrations of Mircea Arapu, one of the best-known Romanian comic creators (from Pif and Hercule to Harap-Alb).

Visitors of the ICR stand (stand 135, Pavilion 1) will find over 300 titles from all genres: fiction, albums dedicated to contemporary artists and Romanian cultural heritage, or books for children. Of these, roughly 100 are books and albums published by the ICR publishing house in Romanian, French, or English.

French language editions of some volumes of Romanian literature, art, and culture recently published in the French-speaking world will be available with the support provided by the Translation and Publication Support Program (TPS) and Publishing Romania funding programs, run by the National Book Center. In addition, through the partnership with the book distributor Libris Brașov, readers will be able to purchase their favorite titles, ICR said.

This year, the European Union is the guest of honor at the Brussels Book Fair, coinciding with Belgium's presidency of the EU. The organizers estimate over 80,000 participants for this year's edition. Entry is free of charge.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Icr.ro)