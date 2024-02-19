Romania promises bonuses to young unemployed who get hired

The Romanian Ministry of Labor announced that it grants, through the National Employment Agency (ANOFM), incentives to young people who are employed, namely RON 1,000 (EUR 200) to those who get a job and keep it for at least three months.

The bonus is payable to young unemployed who are not recipients of unemployment benefits.

The Ministry of Labor also grants an “integration bonus” of RON 1,794 (EUR 360) for graduates in the ANOFM records who find a job within 60 days after graduation.

"Half of the premium is granted upon employment, half after 12 months," reads the press release quoted by Agerpres.

Regarding the mobility premiums, they include a bonus for employment - a maximum of RON 55 (EUR 11) per day for 12 months for young people who are employed at a distance of more than 15 km from their home; a bonus of accommodation - RON 12,500 (EUR 2,500) for young people who change their residence because they found a job at a distance greater than 50 km from their residence; and relocation bonus - RON 900 (EUR 180) per month, for 36 months to cover 75% of housing expenses, for young people who change their residence because they found a job at a distance greater than 50 km from home.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)