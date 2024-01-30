Most of the foreign workers in Romania are unskilled employees from Nepal or Sri Lanka

Some 74,400 foreign or non-EU citizens held the right to live and work in Romania at the end of 2023 (+44% more y/y), according to an Economica.net analysis based on data obtained from the General Inspectorate for Immigrations. Over 45% of them are from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Most foreigners working in Romania have settled in Bucharest and Ilfov county, are between 18 and 60 years old, and are unskilled workers.

The most foreigners settled in Bucharest (over 15,000 people), Ilfov - over 7,800 people, Constanta - over 6,100, Timiş - over 4,200, Braşov - 3,907 people, Cluj - over 3,300, Sibiu – over 2,600, Arad – over 2,400, and Prahova - 2,100 people.

The positions in which most foreigners with the right of residence were employed in our country are: unskilled worker in construction - over 5,100 people, unskilled worker in the assembly of parts - almost 4,500, kitchen helper - nearly 4,100, cargo handler - almost 4,100, and kitchen worker - almost 3,000.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)