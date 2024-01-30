HR

Most of the foreign workers in Romania are unskilled employees from Nepal or Sri Lanka

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 74,400 foreign or non-EU citizens held the right to live and work in Romania at the end of 2023 (+44% more y/y), according to an Economica.net analysis based on data obtained from the General Inspectorate for Immigrations. Over 45% of them are from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Most foreigners working in Romania have settled in Bucharest and Ilfov county, are between 18 and 60 years old, and are unskilled workers.

The most foreigners settled in Bucharest (over 15,000 people), Ilfov - over 7,800 people, Constanta - over 6,100, Timiş - over 4,200, Braşov - 3,907 people, Cluj - over 3,300, Sibiu – over 2,600, Arad – over 2,400, and Prahova - 2,100 people.

The positions in which most foreigners with the right of residence were employed in our country are: unskilled worker in construction - over 5,100 people, unskilled worker in the assembly of parts - almost 4,500, kitchen helper - nearly 4,100, cargo handler - almost 4,100, and kitchen worker - almost 3,000.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
HR

Most of the foreign workers in Romania are unskilled employees from Nepal or Sri Lanka

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 74,400 foreign or non-EU citizens held the right to live and work in Romania at the end of 2023 (+44% more y/y), according to an Economica.net analysis based on data obtained from the General Inspectorate for Immigrations. Over 45% of them are from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Most foreigners working in Romania have settled in Bucharest and Ilfov county, are between 18 and 60 years old, and are unskilled workers.

The most foreigners settled in Bucharest (over 15,000 people), Ilfov - over 7,800 people, Constanta - over 6,100, Timiş - over 4,200, Braşov - 3,907 people, Cluj - over 3,300, Sibiu – over 2,600, Arad – over 2,400, and Prahova - 2,100 people.

The positions in which most foreigners with the right of residence were employed in our country are: unskilled worker in construction - over 5,100 people, unskilled worker in the assembly of parts - almost 4,500, kitchen helper - nearly 4,100, cargo handler - almost 4,100, and kitchen worker - almost 3,000.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water