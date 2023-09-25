Romania blocks Austria's participation in NATO meetings

Romania is blocking Austria's participation in NATO meetings, according to the Austrian publication Kurier, which claims that this is "a clear revenge" for Austria's veto on Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

Liberal MEP Rares Bogdan confirmed for local Digi24 that this is a deliberate action of Romania after months of diplomatic efforts proved fruitless.

Austria's Foreign Ministry said that Romania asked for more time before endorsing the accreditation of its country's liaison officers at NATO. The liaison officers of non-NATO countries, such as Austria, need endorsement from each of the NATO member countries before being accredited.

Romania's delegation to NATO did not want to comment on the matter.

A NATO spokesman said that "we count on Romania and Austria to resolve any bilateral issue that may affect the activity of Austrian officers in NATO posts", according to the Kurier article.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)