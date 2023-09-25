Politics

Romania blocks Austria's participation in NATO meetings

25 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is blocking Austria's participation in NATO meetings, according to the Austrian publication Kurier, which claims that this is "a clear revenge" for Austria's veto on Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

Liberal MEP Rares Bogdan confirmed for local Digi24 that this is a deliberate action of Romania after months of diplomatic efforts proved fruitless.

Austria's Foreign Ministry said that Romania asked for more time before endorsing the accreditation of its country's liaison officers at NATO. The liaison officers of non-NATO countries, such as Austria, need endorsement from each of the NATO member countries before being accredited.

Romania's delegation to NATO did not want to comment on the matter.

A NATO spokesman said that "we count on Romania and Austria to resolve any bilateral issue that may affect the activity of Austrian officers in NATO posts", according to the Kurier article.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania blocks Austria's participation in NATO meetings

25 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is blocking Austria's participation in NATO meetings, according to the Austrian publication Kurier, which claims that this is "a clear revenge" for Austria's veto on Romania's accession to the Schengen area.

Liberal MEP Rares Bogdan confirmed for local Digi24 that this is a deliberate action of Romania after months of diplomatic efforts proved fruitless.

Austria's Foreign Ministry said that Romania asked for more time before endorsing the accreditation of its country's liaison officers at NATO. The liaison officers of non-NATO countries, such as Austria, need endorsement from each of the NATO member countries before being accredited.

Romania's delegation to NATO did not want to comment on the matter.

A NATO spokesman said that "we count on Romania and Austria to resolve any bilateral issue that may affect the activity of Austrian officers in NATO posts", according to the Kurier article.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria