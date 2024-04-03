Romania drafts bill to extend protection of own nationals abroad

The draft national defense law, put up for public debate by the Ministry of National Defense, introduces for the first time the concept of Romania's intervention to protect Romanian citizens in danger outside the national territory, according to G4Media.ro quoting the document.

Among the possible intervention situations there are those aimed at Romanians in Moldova and Ukraine.

Existing laws do not provide for such an option.

The new instrument, made available to the President of Romania, who can decide on such interventions, appears in the context in which the Republic of Moldova is under the hybrid threat of the Russian Federation, and official statistics show that over 600,000 Moldovans also have Romanian citizenship.

"The President of Romania can order, at the proposal of the Prime Minister, the necessary measures to protect Romanian citizens who are in danger outside the national territory, according to the law," according to the provision drafted by the Ministry of National Defense.

(Photo source: Kalinin/Dreamstime.com)