Romania bans export of logs outside EU for 10 years

Romania's Chamber of Deputies adopted on Thursday a bill that prohibits the export of logs, with or without bark, outside the European Union, for a period of 10 years starting next year, Profit.ro reported.

However, Romania's exports of unprocessed logs amount to less than 1% of the country's total exports of wood, according to data from the statistics office for 2018. Unprocessed log exports amounted to EUR 15.7 million (less than 1% of total wood exports), down from EUR 22.3 million in 2017.

In volume terms, Romania exported about 91,500 cubic meters of raw logs last year. For comparison, unprocessed wood imports amounted to 1.26 million cubic meters.

The bill was promoted by former Social Democratic leader Liviu Dragnea last year. It provisioned a total ban on the export of wood, whether logs, timber or firewood, starting in 2020 and also for a period of 10 years.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)