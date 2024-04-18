Romania’s automobile production up 7% y/y to over 150,000 units in Q1

The combined automobile production of Romania’s two car plants, Dacia and Ford Otosan, increased by 7.1% y/y to 152,912 units in the first quarter of the year (Q1) based entirely on the robust performance of the Ford factory in Craiova, where the production of the Courier models gained momentum.

Renault’s Dacia plant remains Romania’s leading car producer with 90,197 units in Q1 despite the 3.1% y/y decline seen in the first quarter of the year driven by the transition from Duster 2 to Duster 3 versions of the popular SUV model and by the slowdown of the domestic market where the state-backed schemes to replace old cars was deferred.

In turn, Ford Otosan’s factory in Craiova increased its output by 26.8% y/y to 60,715 units in Q1 as the production of its Courier models gained momentum, Ziarul Financiar reported. The plant exceeded the monthly output of 25,000 units for the first time in March.

In December, Ford Otosan’s Romanian plant launched the production of the new Transit and Tourneo Courier models in Craiova. The factory also manufactures Puma (SUV) and EcoSport (SUV) passenger vehicles in addition to 1.0 EcoBoost engines. It has an annual engine production capacity of 365,000 units.

The two Romanian car manufacturers, Automobile Dacia and Ford Otosan produced a record number of cars in 2023: 513,050 units (small commercial vehicles included), 0.7% more compared to 2022 and a more significant 17% above 2021. New models being launched in 2024 indicate the output will rise further.

Of the total volume in 2023, the Dacia plant produced 322,086 vehicles, up 2.5%, and Ford Otosan Craiova 190,964, down 2% compared to 2022.

In December, 34,965 vehicles were produced in Romania. Of these, 22,117 units were made in Mioveni and 12,848 in Craiova.

