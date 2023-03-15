Business

Romania’s automobile production up 10% YoY in Jan-Feb

15 March 2023
Romania’s two car factories produced 48,760 units in February, 9.8% more compared to February 2022, according to the Association of Romanian Automobile Manufacturers (ACAROM).

Cumulatively, in the first two months of this year, 87,328 units were assembled in Romania, 10% more compared to the same period in 2022.

Out of the total number of cars produced in the two months, 57,676 units were assembled in Mioveni (40,694 in 2022), and 29,652 came off the assembly lines in Craiova (38,588 in 2022).

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Adel Al-Haddad)

