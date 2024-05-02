Increasingly more senior members of Romania's far-right AUR leave the party

Over the past three months, dozens of members and heads of regional organizations or even party candidates have left the far-right party AUR, accusing its authoritarian leadership, G4media.ro reported. Other members were expelled.

The resignations and expulsions could impact the party's results in the upcoming elections (European, local, and parliamentary) and the stability of the party as a whole, according to an analysis published by Psnews.ro.

A wave of resignations took place in February when MP Dumitru Coarnă left the party, disappointed with the party's leadership. In March, all the members of the Piatra Neamt county organization resigned.

Recently, Valentin Florea, the party's candidate for Bucharest's District 6, also announced his resignation.

Separately, MP Ciprian Ciubuc is among those excluded from AUR. He previously commented about several members being kicked out of the party illegally and about the party's parliamentarians being intimidated by AUR leader George Simion to sign several documents, including one related to changing the statute.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)