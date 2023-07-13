Society

Western Romania: Arad Penitentiary begins pet therapy for inmates

13 July 2023

A pet therapy program for incarcerated women has started this month at Arad Penitentiary, in Western Romania.

"The Arad Penitentiary has embarked on an extraordinary journey with the goal of transforming lives. As a responsible institution dedicated to positive change in our fellow human beings, we proudly announce the launch of the Assisted Animal Therapy Program for incarcerated individuals - Module I: Dog Therapy, developed in collaboration with the 4pezi Arad Adoption Association and with the support of the Animal Protection Bureau within the Arad County Police Inspectorate, the Association of Reserve and Retired Military Personnel within the National Penitentiary Administration, the CoSTYLE Dog Training School, and the Mutual Assistance Association - Tierschutz Verein Rosi," according to the statement issued by the institution and cited by News.ro.

The penitentiary has recently received three vulnerable puppies saved from difficult situations.

"Based on the principle that every life deserves a second chance, we believe that dogs, just like humans, can thrive when given love, care, and proper training. Under the careful supervision of our dedicated team, the inmates have taken on the crucial role of caring for and training these young souls. Through this experience, they are offered an opportunity to increase their level of responsibility, communication skills, and empathic connections with others. By caring for these rescued puppies, they develop their own capacity for love, compassion, and rehabilitation. At the same time, the puppies have the opportunity to benefit from a basic training program," the statement reads.

Not only do the female inmates benefit from the program, but it also significantly increases the chances for these dogs to find a permanent home. Through rigorous training and socialization, these dogs acquire the necessary skills to become well-behaved and loving companions.

"The inmates play a crucial role in this transformation, using their time in detention to positively influence the lives of these dogs. The bond formed between the inmates and the dogs goes beyond words. The unconditional love, loyalty, and trust they share serve as a ray of hope amidst the challenges of incarceration," stated representatives of Arad Penitentiary.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oto Oleksiy Boyko | Dreamstime.com)

1

