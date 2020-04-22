Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator

Cluj-Napoca-based Wello, a health platform for children and parents, based on an artificial intelligence (AI) program, was selected in the Google for Startups accelerator within the Business Model Mastering section, aimed at helping growing companies. Wello will participate in the program alongside five other European startups.

Until June 4, Wello will be part of an intensive business acceleration program based on a series of interactive workshops. It will have access to applied know-how, tools, and guidance on how to increase the efficiency of its current business model. The structure of the program offers selected companies the opportunity to discuss with top experts and other participants about business challenges and solutions to concrete situations.

"Our goal is to develop Wello for the next stage and to develop our business models, both B2C and B2B. We aim to help as many overweight children and their families as possible to become familiar with healthy living behavior, based on an age-appropriate diet, movement, and counseling to establish an emotional balance," says Sveatoslav Vizitiu, co-founder Wello.

Currently, one in three children aged between 5 and 19 are overweight or obese, according to the WOF (World Obesity Federation).

The development of the Wello platform started in August 2017, after the founders received a non-reimbursable EU financing of over EUR 650,000 under the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020. The total investment so far has amounted to EUR 1 mln.

The beta version of the application was launched in November 2019, having already been downloaded more than 10,000 times. The final version will be launched on June 1, 2020.

The Wello application aims to help children aged between 8 and 14 and their families. It provides a complete source of information on children's nutrition and the creation of a healthy lifestyle, which will help parents to make nutrition plans for their children. It also offers personalized nutrition programs and health tips from nutrition experts, fitness trainers, and general practitioners, based on information collected and analyzed by AI about users (sleep time, physical activity, weather status). The app also recommends, depending on the user's location, places to eat healthily, or where they can find healthy food suppliers, depending on personalized nutrition plans.

Last year, Wello organized the first free camp in Romania for children with weight problems.

(Photo source: the company)