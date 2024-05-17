Sports

Romanian Adrian Ahriţculesei climbs Everest

17 May 2024

Romanian mountaineer Adrian Ahriţculesei reached the summit of Mount Everest, Earth's highest mountain above sea level, after a 12-hour climb. The expedition, which started on April 11, is scheduled to end on May 30.

"Ahriţculesei Adrian conquered the Roof of the World. He is on Everest (8,848 m). Next comes the hardest part of this expedition, the descent to the base camp at 5,335 m," sports manager Ştefan Adrian Jurca announced on social media on Friday morning, May 17, quoted by Agerpres.

According to Jurca, Ahriţculesei chose to carry his luggage and food by himself during the climb from the base camp. He was also accompanied by a Sherpa during the ascent, Agerpres said.

Adrian Ahriţculesei, 40, reached the summit of Mount Sidley (4,285 m) in January 2023, thus becoming the first man from Romania to complete the Volcanic Seven Summits circuit.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ahritculesei Adrian)

Romanian mountaineer Adrian Ahriţculesei reached the summit of Mount Everest, Earth's highest mountain above sea level, after a 12-hour climb. The expedition, which started on April 11, is scheduled to end on May 30.

"Ahriţculesei Adrian conquered the Roof of the World. He is on Everest (8,848 m). Next comes the hardest part of this expedition, the descent to the base camp at 5,335 m," sports manager Ştefan Adrian Jurca announced on social media on Friday morning, May 17, quoted by Agerpres.

According to Jurca, Ahriţculesei chose to carry his luggage and food by himself during the climb from the base camp. He was also accompanied by a Sherpa during the ascent, Agerpres said.

Adrian Ahriţculesei, 40, reached the summit of Mount Sidley (4,285 m) in January 2023, thus becoming the first man from Romania to complete the Volcanic Seven Summits circuit.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ahritculesei Adrian)

