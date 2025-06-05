Defense

Romania to reportedly acquire armored vehicles from Spanish company

05 June 2025

Romania’s Defense Ministry is set to purchase armored vehicles from a Spanish company through the state-owned enterprise Romtehnica, which typically handles external defense contracts, Profit.ro reported.

The Romanian company reportedly signed a contract with the private Spanish manufacturer of heavy vehicles, Uro Vehiculos Especiales SA (UROVESA), based in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia. The agreement stipulates the delivery of 24 VAMTAC ST5 BN2 model tactical armored vehicles.

The total duration of the contract, including the warranty period, is 4 years and 3 months. The starting date of deliveries is not specified, according to Profit.ro.

The value of the deal amounts to nearly EUR 10 million plus VAT. Each armored vehicle costs EUR 416,000.

The jeeps will be delivered to Military Unit 01145 in Roman, Neamț County, part of the 3rd Logistics Base "Zargidava" of the Romanian Armed Forces.

UROVESA’s VAMTAC jeeps can be configured for both cargo transport and troop movement by integrating armor and weapons system options. They are used by the armed forces of Spain, Portugal, and other countries, as well as by security firms. 

The most recent contract signed by UROVESA, in November last year, provides for the delivery of 60 VAMTAC vehicles to the New Zealand Army, starting in 2027. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Urovesa.com)

