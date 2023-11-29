Romania to reach 95%-98% absorption rate for funds disbursed under MFF 2014-2020

Romania is a net beneficiary of European funds, with a net surplus balance of EUR 60 billion, the minister of European investments and projects, Adrian Câciu, declared on November 28 in a conference, adding that the absorption rate for the EU's 2014-2020 multiannual budget reached 90% and will eventually close at some 95%-98%.

Romania already received EUR 21.6 billion under the European Union's 2014-2020 budget, he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"For the 2014-2020 multiannual financial framework (MFF), we are already at a rate of absorption of 90% of the funds allocated to Romania under the Cohesion Policy, and from what we have at the moment, both at the level of the ministry that I coordinate, but also at the level European Commission, and what we will transmit by the end of the year, will lead to an absorption rate that we aim at 95-98%. Romania is an example from my point of view, being the fourth country, in terms of size of absorption from the European Union," said minister Câciu.

