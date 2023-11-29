Macro

Romania to reach 95%-98% absorption rate for funds disbursed under MFF 2014-2020

29 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is a net beneficiary of European funds, with a net surplus balance of EUR 60 billion, the minister of European investments and projects, Adrian Câciu, declared on November 28 in a conference, adding that the absorption rate for the EU's 2014-2020 multiannual budget reached 90% and will eventually close at some 95%-98%.

Romania already received EUR 21.6 billion under the European Union's 2014-2020 budget, he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"For the 2014-2020 multiannual financial framework (MFF), we are already at a rate of absorption of 90% of the funds allocated to Romania under the Cohesion Policy, and from what we have at the moment, both at the level of the ministry that I coordinate, but also at the level European Commission, and what we will transmit by the end of the year, will lead to an absorption rate that we aim at 95-98%. Romania is an example from my point of view, being the fourth country, in terms of size of absorption from the European Union," said minister Câciu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Macro

Romania to reach 95%-98% absorption rate for funds disbursed under MFF 2014-2020

29 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is a net beneficiary of European funds, with a net surplus balance of EUR 60 billion, the minister of European investments and projects, Adrian Câciu, declared on November 28 in a conference, adding that the absorption rate for the EU's 2014-2020 multiannual budget reached 90% and will eventually close at some 95%-98%.

Romania already received EUR 21.6 billion under the European Union's 2014-2020 budget, he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"For the 2014-2020 multiannual financial framework (MFF), we are already at a rate of absorption of 90% of the funds allocated to Romania under the Cohesion Policy, and from what we have at the moment, both at the level of the ministry that I coordinate, but also at the level European Commission, and what we will transmit by the end of the year, will lead to an absorption rate that we aim at 95-98%. Romania is an example from my point of view, being the fourth country, in terms of size of absorption from the European Union," said minister Câciu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years