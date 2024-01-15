Romania’s transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said that the Government will honor its promise to have at least 250 km of highways done by the end of the year. To reach this goal, several highway segments are set to open.

Among these projects is the southern section of the Bucharest Ring Road A0, which will connect the A1 Bucharest - Pitești and A2 Bucharest - Constanța highways. Additionally, Grindeanu also mentioned that approximately half of the 13 sections of the A7 Ploiești - Pașcani highway currently under construction will be opened to traffic this year.

"We ended 2023 with 88 kilometers. I said a year ago that by the end of 2024, so in 2023-2024, we will have at least 250 kilometers of highways. I'm sticking to that commitment. Following discussions this week, I could be more optimistic, but no. I prefer to stay in a realistic zone and tell you that this target will be achieved. Work on A0, in the southern area, has completed the first 8 kilometers. Somewhere in about a month or a month and a half, depending on weather conditions, approximately 15-16 kilometers more will be opened to traffic, reaching DN4, so around February or early March, with the connection from A1 (Bucharest - Pitești) to A2 (Bucharest - Constanța) on the A0 south section to be completed this year. So, we will have the Bucharest Ring Road on the southern side," Grindeanu told Digi24.

The minister also mentioned that work is ongoing on all 13 sections between Ploiești and Pașcani (A7). "Some of them will be opened to traffic this year, I would say around 6, maybe even 7, although the completion deadlines for this year are only for 4," Grindeanu said.

In September 2023, Romania officially reached the milestone of 1,000km of highways and expressways after the inauguration of a section of the Transylvania highway.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu | Dreamstime.com)